Clean with steam instead of chemicals with today’s Bissell Steamer Gold Box from $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deals on two Bissell Steam Floorcare products at up to 31% off. To start with, you can grab the Bissell 2747A PowerFresh Vac and Steam all-in-one Vacuum and Steam Mop for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $185.50, this 30% discount marks a new 2022 low price and comes within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve seen. This cleaner from Bissell will allow you to vacuum and steam your hard flooring simultaneously to save time while doing chores around the home. The debris picked up by the vacuum is stored in a dry tank that keeps moisture from steaming out so emptying the tank is easy. Controlling this all-in-one cleaner is handled by easy-touch digital controls that let you toggle on the vacuum or steaming, which even has a high steam mode for really dirty areas. Head below for the other deal from today’s Gold Box.

The second part of today’s Gold Box deal is the Bissell Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop for $119.99. Normally going for $175, this 31% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this cleaner. Being a 3-in-1 device means it can act as a steam mop, a handheld unit, and an extended-reach steamer so you can clean just about anywhere. The mopping function uses a mashable microfiber pad to pick up dirt and debris while you’re steaming and is designed for floors with the handheld mode and extended-reach wand working with separate accessories like an angle concentrator, a fabric steamer with cloth, a window squeegee, and more to make this a very versatile cleaner. The device will heat up to over 200 degrees in 30 seconds to “blast away dirt, grime, grease, stains, mold, and more across a wide variety of indoor and outdoor surfaces.”

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these steamers will make sure your floors are clean, be sure your air is clean too with these early Prime Day deals on LEVOIT’s best-selling air purifiers from $30. Also part of these deals is its humidifiers to help you fight dry air that can cause various issues.

Bissell PowerFresh Vac and Steam features:

Skip your multi-step cleaning routine and clean your floors in one easy step! The BISSELL Power Fresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop vacuums up dirt and debris while steam cleaning your hard floors at the same time. Sanitize floors with the natural power of steam to eliminate 99. 9% of germs and bacteria. The Easy Touch Digital Controls allow you to seamlessly switch between functions while cleaning, so you can vacuum and steam at the same time or separately. It is safe to use on sealed hard floors including hardwood, tile, ceramic, linoleum, marble, and granite.

