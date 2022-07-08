Early Prime Day deals on LEVOIT’s best-selling air purifiers and humidifiers now live from $30

The early Prime Day deals are starting to roll in heavy now and next up we have large selection of LEVOIT air purifiers and humidifiers. Many of the brand’s models sit atop the best-seller lists at Amazon for a reason and we are now tracking up to 25% off some of its most popular models. Ranging from more compact and miniature options up to its larger intelligent variants you can control with your smartphone, you’ll find deals starting from $30 and with up to 25% in savings waiting for you down below. Everything should be live right through Prime Day 2022 until July 16, but there’s no telling how long stock will hold up. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Early Prime Day Levoit Air Purifier deals:

Levoit Humidifier deals:

Levoit Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier features:

OZONE FREE: Levoit air purifiers avoid using UV-C light, an air cleaning method that research has shown can produce harmful ozone and secondary pollution

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Enjoy fresh air in minutes with the Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier. Featuring VortexAir Technology and 360° air intake, the Core 300 cleans spaces up to 547 ft² in 30 minutes, 219 ft² in 12 minutes (CADR: 141 CFM / 240 m³/h). Only products over 6 pounds can be equipped with such powerful motors that optimize the air cleaning performance

FIND RELIF: Ease sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms caused by airborne contaminants. The H13 True HEPA Filter works alongside the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, smoke, pollen, odor

