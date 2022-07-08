ECOFLOW 720Wh power station with FREE solar panel at $499, more from $229 (Up to $400 off)

The official ECOFLOW Amazon storefront is now serving up some notable price drops on its portable power stations. First up, we have the ECOFLOW RIVER Portable Outdoor Power Station for $499 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $579, this is a solid $80 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. You can also add the regularly $300 110 Watt Portable Solar Panel to your cart for FREE when you apply code EFHOBOTECH5 at checkout. Alongside the optional solar charging features, this model boasts a 720Wh capacity that can power up to 10 devices at once with three pure sine wave AC outlets, 100W USB-C, three USB-A outputs, and a DC port. The onboard display and companion app deliver real-time tracking data and the entire unit can be charged from 0 to 80% in one hour, according to ECOFLOW. Head below for more of the brand’s early Prime Day power station deals.

More ECOFLOW deals:

We are also tracking some solid price drops on at up to $150 off right now on Anker’s portable power stations. While not quite as high-capacity as some of the more pricey models above, the deals here start at $200 shipped for a more modest off-grid or camping-ready setup. Dive into our recent coverage for a closer look at the offers.

ECOFLOW RIVER Portable Outdoor Power Station features:

The patented EcoFlow X-Stream technology enables you to charge the RIVER Pro from 0%-80% within one hour and offers a full charge in just 1.6 hours. With a built-in 600W inverter, the RIVER Pro can power some devices up to 1800W with the X-Boost mode on, which lets you power about 80% of essential devices like kitchen appliances and DIY tools. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use devices below 1200W for the best product use.

