Anker’s latest 512Wh portable power station now $150 off at $450, more from $200

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 512Wh Portable Power Station for $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer is one of the first overall price cuts at $150 off while also beating our previous mention by $50 to mark a new all-time low. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 512Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like four AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, three USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 500W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Also on sale today, Amazon is now offering the 256Wh version of Anker’s portable power station for $199.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. This one is down from the usual $250 price tag in order to beat our previous mention by $10 and mark one of the best prices of the year. Delivering a similar form-factor to the lead deal, this one drops the power output down to 256Wh while packing only a pair of AC outlets. Though if you don’t need as much on-the-go energy, this is still more than capable of tagging along on camping trips and the like.

Then be sure to go check out Anker’s latest portable power station that was just revealed earlier in the year. Its all-new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet, sporting a massive internal battery to complement the arsenal of 13 different outlets. So if the lead deal isn’t going to cut it for your power needs and you’ll want something even more impressive to keep the campsite or tailgate running.

Anker 512Wh Portable Power Station features:

Rated to provide 3000 charge cycles with premium LiFePO4 batteries extends the battery lifespan by 6x more than the standard lithium-ion battery pack. A drop-proof unibody structure enhances durability in the harshest environment for peace of mind at home or outdoors. Instead of 2 years, 535 Portable Power Station comes with an exclusive 5-year warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!