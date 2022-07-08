GIGABYTE AORUS WATERFORCE X 360mm AiO cooler with 60mm LCD screen at new low of $210

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AORUS WATERFORCE X 360mm All-in-One Liquid Cooler for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $260, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to keep your processor cool regardless of what generation or manufacturer, this AiO features a unique 60x60mm circular full color LCD display that allows you to show text, images, videos, and more. The screen can rotate so you can ensure that it’s properly placed in your system and a high-performance pump is also in tow. The pump can efficiently move water through the system for high-end CPU cooling and there’s also high-performance, low-noise Graphene Nano Lubricated ARGB fans. You’ll use the RGB FUSION 2.0 software to control this cooler. Keep reading for more.

Prefer air cooling? Depending on the build, it’s my preferred choice, as it’s just so simple and works fantastic. The be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is one of the best air coolers on the market, and what I chose to use a few of my previous custom builds. It’s $75, so it saves you a few bucks while still performing quite well for most applications.

Don’t forget to check out the deal that we found on Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset just a little bit ago. It’s now down to $117, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Coming in with 29-hour battery life, you’ll be able to game all day before it’s time to plug back in as well.

GIGABYTE AORUS WATERFORCE X 360mm AiO features:

Experience the high performance of the all-in-one AORUS WATERFORCE Series. The AORUS WATERFORCE Series AIO’s will efficiently and quietly dissipate heat from your high end CPU. Seemlessly integrate this all-in-one liquid cooler and your other AORUS devices with the support of RGB FUSION 2.0.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!