Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset now $117 with 29-hour battery life

Amazon is offering the Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for $116.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by an additional $1. With up to 20-meters of range, you’ll be able to wear this headset regardless of if you’re at the desk or in the kitchen grabbing a snack. It works with PC, Switch, or PlayStation 5 making it a versatile headset as well. With 29 hours of battery life per charge, you’ll be able to game all-day before it’s time to plug back in. There are advanced audio filters too which can “make your voice sound richer, cleaner, and more professional.” Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Put your savings toward this premium aluminum and walnut headphone stand that can be picked up for $25 at Amazon. It offers a stylish look and is comprised of both metal and wood making it a great addition to any setup. Plus, it’ll keep your headphones always within reach without cluttering up the desk.

For enjoying music instead of gaming, consider picking up Sony’s WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones that are on sale for $280 at Amazon right now. That’s a full 20% below its normal going rate of $348 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this headset offered for.

Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Headset features:

Total freedom with up to 20 m wireless range and LIGHTSPEED wireless audio transmission. Keep playing for up to 29 hours of battery life. 1 Play in stereo on PlayStation(R) 4. Personalize your headset lighting across the full spectrum, ~16. 8M colors. Play in colors with front-facing, dual-zone LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting and choose from preset animations or create your own with G HUB software. Colorful, reversible suspension headbands are designed for comfort during long play sessions. Advanced mic filters that make your voice sound richer, cleaner, and more professional.

