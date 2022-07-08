Greenworks’ 24V Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit reaches new low at $100 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit for $99.80 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $120, this $20 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this impact driver kit. Coming with two 24V batteries and a dual battery charging dock, the Greenworks Brushless Impact Driver comes with everything you need to get started on home projects. You’ll have an LED work light to ensure you can see what you’re doing even in dim situations with the cushioned overmold grip making the driver pleasant to hold and use. There are three speed modes that can be selected with speeds upwards of 28000 RPM and 2640-inch-pounds of torque. Head below for more.

You will get a reversible Philips and flat head bit with this Greenworks Impact Driver Kit, but getting extra bits will help you down the road. You could pick up the Amazon Basics 42-Piece Impact Screwdriver Bit Set for $15. Included with this set are Philips, Slotted, and Torx bits that will see you through the majority of your household work with the bits being impact tough to have a longer lifespan. You’ll also get a nice organizer case with these bits so you won’t misplace them over time and makes it easier to transport everything around for working on the go.

Be sure to stop by our tools hub for the latest deals on gear to upgrade your shop. As Prime Day quickly approaches, you can save on HHIP’s tools, accessories, and more from $8 with the standout being it’s 10-piece 1/8 Precision Parallel Set at $32 which is within $0.50 of the all-time low price we’ve seen.

Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 100 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, and 4Ah batteries. USB ports are integrated into the BAG711, BAG708, and BAG709 batteries, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. The Greenworks 24V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment

