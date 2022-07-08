Microsoft’s 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7+ comes with Windows 11 and Type Cover at new low of $648

Amazon now offers the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch i5/8GB/128GB with Black Type Cover for $647.99 shipped. Usually going for $1,030 like it does at Best Buy, this 37% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous mention by $52. This 2-in-1 device can either act as a standalone tablet for portable use or with the Type Cover to be more like a laptop for working at a desk with the integrated kickstand holding the Surface Pro 7+ at whatever angle is best for you. It will come running Windows 11, Microsoft’s flagship operating system, with the 12.3-inch touchscreen PixelSense display delivering a 3:2 aspect ratio that is better for productivity given the 18% more vertical screen real estate. Rounding out this device is one USB-A, a single USB-C, a headphone jack, and a dedicated charging port. Head below for more.

You could use some of your savings with today’s deal and grab the Microsoft Surface Pen at $46. Taking notes with a keyboard is nice and all, you may prefer to write out your notes by hand, or maybe you’re into art and like to draw. Whatever reason you have, picking up one of these pens, which is available in Poppy Red and Platnium at the price listed above with Ice Blue costing $1 more, will allow you to unleash your creativity with 4,096 pressure points that will let you shade like an actual pencil with the rubber end working like an actual eraser. You could also use some savings to grab the Microsoft Arc Mouse for $54 so you don’t have to rely on the small trackpad on the Type Cover with the Arc mouse snapping flat for easier transportation. Both the mouse and pen above use AAA batteries for power.

Want a ChromeOS experience instead of Windows 11? Then be sure to check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Walmart is currently offering it at $375 which makes today’s offer the new all-time low we’ve seen for this device. Just like the Surface Pro 7+ here, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 can act as a standalone tablet or a laptop with a detachable keyboard and trackpad.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ i5/8GB/128GB with Type Cover features:

What you need, when you need it. Iconic 2-in-1 design transforms into what you need, when you need it – a full laptop with keyboard, ultra-portable tablet, perfectly angled digital canvas, or docked workstation.

12.3” PixelSense Display with 2736×1824 resolution. 12.3” PixelSense Display provides the ultimate interactive experience anywhere. Plus, Surface signature 3:2 aspect ratio means 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop.

More ports give you more options. Power multiple 4K external displays, use your favorite hard-wired headphones, or even charge your phone with USB-A, USB-C, headphone jack, and a dedicated charging port.

