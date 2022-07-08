Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook 256GB packs a detachable keyboard at $375 (Save $95)

Walmart is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $375 shipped. Normally fetching $470, you’ll currently pay $429 for the 64GB model at Amazon with today’s offer marking a new all-time low for this storage capacity at $95 off. This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

If kicking back with some Netflix in bed is a more important feature than the more productivity-focused Lenovo option above, this morning we also saw Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet go on sale. This new release just hit the scene earlier in the year and arrives with Android 12 support to go alongside its MediaTek processor and Dolby Atmos speakers at $160.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

