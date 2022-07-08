REI offers up to 50% off top brands: The North Face, Arcteryx, Columbia, more

Ali Smith -
REI Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Arcteryx, Columbia, Marmot, and many more. Prices are as marked. REI Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s North Face Heritage Patch Pullover that’s currently marked down from $29 and originally sold for $59. The material of the sweatshirt is highly breathable as well as a stretch-infused fabric for added comfort. This pullover pairs perfectly with shorts, jeans, khakis, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from REI customers. Head below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

