REI offers up to 50% off top brands: The North Face, Arcteryx, Columbia, more

REI Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Arcteryx, Columbia, Marmot, and many more. Prices are as marked. REI Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s North Face Heritage Patch Pullover that’s currently marked down from $29 and originally sold for $59. The material of the sweatshirt is highly breathable as well as a stretch-infused fabric for added comfort. This pullover pairs perfectly with shorts, jeans, khakis, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from REI customers. Head below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover $109 (Orig. $159)
- The North Face Heritage Patch Pullover $29 (Orig. $59)
- The North Face Warm Insulated Vest $59 (Orig. $99)
- The North Face Stretch Down Vest $94 (Orig. $189)
- Patagonia Better Sweater Shirt $119 (Orig. $159)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket $150 (Orig. $249)
- Patagonia Los Gatos Jacket $83 (Orig. $139)
- Columbia Fire Side Sherpa Coat $50 (Orig. $100)
- North Face Heritage Patch Pullover Hoodie $41 (Orig. $59)
- Columbia Ali Peak II Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover $37 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
