Save 20% on refurbished Wi-Fi 6 TP-Link Routers for a limited time starting at $51

For a limited time, you can save 20% on refurbished wireless routers from TP-Link’s official eBay storefront using code SUMMER20SAVE at checkout. This code will be active until July 13 so be sure to utilize it before it’s gone. One standout deal with this code is the TP-Link Archer AX3000 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Router for $51.19 shipped. Going for $120 in new condition, this 58% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this router in either new or refurbished condition. All TP-Link Certified Refurbished routers will come with a 2-year Allstate warranty. Using an Intel dual-core CPU, this Archer router will be capable of achieving next-gen 3Gb/s speeds, which breaks down to 2.4Gb/s over 5GHz and 574Mb/s over 2.4Ghz. The TP-Link Tether app will assist you in setup and will then allow you to monitor and manage the network easily with the four antennas on the router using beamforming technology to achieve ultimate household coverage. Head below for more refurbished TP-Link router deals.

After you finish checking out these deals on refurbished TP-Link routers, be sure to stick around to take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. As Prime Day quickly approaches, you can utilize some of the early deals to pick up one of Amazon’s all-new eero Pro 6E and 6+ mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems starting at $90. The standout here is the 3-pack of eero Pro 6E routers at $419 with this deal being the second discount to date and saving you $280.

TP-Link Archer AX3000 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Archer AX3000 brings you incredibly fast dual-band speeds up to 3x faster than the previous AC generation of WiFi, perfect for vivid 8K/4K streaming, intense online gaming, and more.

A great smart home starts with a smarter router. Archer AX3000 uses OFDMA technology to organize the flow of data to talk to all your smart home, streaming and gaming devices while simultaneously reducing lag by up to 75%.

Achieve the strongest, most reliable WiFi coverage with Archer AX3000 as it focuses signal strength to your devices using Beamforming technology and four antennas.

