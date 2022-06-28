Amazon’s all-new eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems see early Prime Day discounts from $90

Prime Day is just 2 weeks away and early discounts are beginning to go live in order to help members beat the rush. Those savings now carry over to Amazon’s all-new eero Pro 6E and 6+ mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems, which are down to new all-time lows for Prime members. Leading the way is a 3-pack of the eero Pro 6E routers at $419 shipped. Delivering the best price yet from its usual $699 going rate, this is $280 in savings while beating our previous mention by $175. Today’s offer is also only the second discount to date.

Delivering the latest and greatest system from eero to date, its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside the 3-node package providing 6,000 square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other eero Wi-Fi 6E deals:

Other eero Wi-Fi 6+ deals:

Elsewhere in the lead up to Prime Day 2022, plenty of price cuts have gone live to get shoppers in on the savings ahead of time. Those savings pair quite nicely with promotions that give you some free Amazon gift cards just from buying from certain product categories or trying out Amazon’s services at no extra cost. Otherwise, everything else you need to know about the summer’s biggest shopping event is right here.

eero Pro 6E system features:

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

