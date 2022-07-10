Cricut early Prime Day deals: Save up to 45% on machines and accessories from $1.50

As an early Prime Day deal ahead of the main event in just a few days, Amazon is now offering discounts upwards of 45% off Cricut machines and accessories that anyone can take advantage of. Our top pick here is the Cricut Joy Machine which is going for $99 shipped. Normally going for $129, this 23% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price and all-time low price we’ve tracked. This small, portable machine is the perfect starter option for someone looking to get into crafting as it fits neatly into a cubby when not being used and can cut over 50 different materials with the included blade. Control is handled by Bluetooth with the mobile app where you can download projects and create personalized designs with ease. You can check out our hands-on review to learn more about the Cricut Joy. Head below for more Cricut Prime Day deals.

More Cricut Prime Day deals:

With Prime Day just a few days away, we are starting to track more and more deals for Prime customers to take advantage of. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more about what to expect on July 12 and 13. You could even bookmark our guide here to have quick access to everything we round up in the coming days.

Cricut Joy Machine features:

A COMPACT CUTTING MACHINE FOR INSPIRATIONAL CRAFTERS – It’s time to turn your innovative ideas into action with the Cricut Joy cutting machine. This cute, portable smart cutter lets you personalize, organize & customize crafts on-the-go

EASY TO SETUP & USE – Designed for those who are always bustling with creative energy, this 3.9 lbs machine is easy to set up and use. It draws any shape and writes in any style, letting your bright ideas turn into reality in just 15 minutes

APP-BASED CRAFTING TOOL WITH WIRELESS-BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY – With just a few clicks, create personalized and custom designs using the cloud-based Design Space app that works on mobile phones and laptops (iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac)

