Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2022 for July 12 and 13

Since Amazon noted earlier in the year that shoppers could expect to see the annual Prime Day festivities going live in July, we’ve been waiting on the official announcement. Today, the retailer is revealing not only when the yearly summer shopping event will go live, but also what to expect from the event. Slated to officially arrive on Tuesday, July 12, the Amazon Prime Day 2022 festivities will deliver 48 hours of deals spanning every category to mark the seventh consecutive year of massive member-only sales.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 announced!

Following an early celebration of the shopping event last year in June, Amazon is returning to its typical July timeframe for Prime Day 2022. This time around, the two-day event will officially kick off on Tuesday, July 12, and run through July 13. The savings will go live at 3 a.m. EDT each morning, as the retailer refreshes its Gold Box-style daily deals. As per the usual here, every product category sold by the retailer will be getting in on the discounts, with many running through the entire event, too.

Prime Day has already kicked off

Ahead of the actual shopping event, Amazon is already rolling out some early Prime Day deals on this page. The online retailer will continue to deliver some early-access offers up until the big day finally arrives in three weeks.

Customers will be able to shop products from top national brands and more third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day, including many small and medium-sized businesses. New deals—from fashion and electronics to toys and home—will go live throughout Prime Day, offering savings on products across categories, including from Customers’ Most Loved, Internet Famous, and a selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products.

Amazon is also noting that deals will start ramping up even more come the end of this month. Starting on June 21, some early Prime Day 2022 deals will go live on Amazon, delivering some ways to lock-in savings ahead of time. This will include everything from Echo devices for taking advantage of Alexa-only deals to other in-house gear like Fire TV sets and more. All of those early offers are detailed in the event announcement, though you’ll want to stick around 9to5Toys in the meantime as we cover the discounts right when they go live.

As expected, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals throughout the two-day event. You can sign up for a FREE trial on this page before it automatically renews for a year or on a month-by-month basis. Either way, you’ll then have access to all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.

This year’s Prime Day also notably arrives following Amazon increasing the price of its membership earlier in 2022. That’ll put even more pressure on the retailer to be delivering deep discounts throughout the shopping event to ensure buyers are getting the most out of their subscription. Especially with Walmart already setting the pace with some enticing markdowns in its Walmart+ Weekend sale from last month.

Get ready by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!