Apple’s Magic Keyboards for latest iPad Pro/Air on sale from $155 (Refurb, Orig. $299+)

Woot is now discounting a selection of refurbished iPad keyboard accessories starting at $65 for a limited time. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. A favorite is giving 12.9-inch iPad owners a chance to deck out their device with a Magic Keyboard at $159.99. Down from the original $349 price tag, this is marking the best price of the year and a rare all around chance to save on the accessory in any condition at $189 off the Amazon listing price. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard sports a signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. It’ll let you take full advantage of your iPad Pro’s power with the ergonomic features. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro or even the new iPad Air 5, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Woot also has the accessory marked down to $154.99 in the refurbished sale, which delivers the best we’ve seen this year from its usual $299 going rate. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPads, this one has all of the same features to improve the typing experience or just your overall productivity.

As far as the iPads themselves go, we’ve seen a series of notable discounts roll in for Prime Day on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. Delivering as much as $249 in savings ahead of Amazon’s shopping event, the Thunderbolt-enabled tablet is now down to as low as $699.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!