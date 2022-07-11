Best Buy takes on Prime Day with new Black Friday in July sale on Apple, Google, more

As all of the Prime Day 2022 discounts begin pouring in from Amazon, other retailers are getting in on the savings with their own shopping events. Best Buy is now joining in on the summer savings by launching a Black Friday in July sale that’s live through the end of Wednesday with deep discounts on the latest from Apple, Google, and much more. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and there are effectively pages of price cuts to scour through. Though we’ve picked out some highlights down below.

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale goes live

One of the highlights today has Best Buy bringing back one of its more popular promotions, offering up a FREE $10 credit when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card. Available in both digital with email delivery and physical cards with free shipping, this is one of the best values we’ve seen this year to load up your Apple or iTunes account with some credit. Best Buy also throws in 6 months of Apple Music and News+, as well as 3 months of Apple TV+.

This year has seen the return of more frequent Apple gift card deals, but they’re still spread out enough that when one comes around it’s worth writing home about. As always, these promotions are a great option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service. Not to mention, being able to save on apps, games, and much more.

Other highlights from the competing Prime Day sale:

Alongside all of these highlights, be sure to go check out everything else that the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale has to offer. The savings will be live through the end of Prime Day, which closes out once Wednesday ends. And speaking of, our Prime Day 2022 hub is packed with all of the year’s best summer discounts, too.

More on the Apple Gift Card promotion:

The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store. A valid e-mail address is required to claim the promotional e-gift card. If asked to confirm your e-mail address, you must respond to that e-mail within 60 days to be eligible for this offer. Use it for purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and other Apple properties in US only.

