HP’s Pavilion desktop with i5 and RTX 3060 is perfect for PC gaming at new low of $699

Walmart is offering the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop with i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3060 for $699 shipped. For comparison, this model has a MSRP of $900 at Walmart, though similarly specced desktops fetch $1,200 or so at Amazon. Today’s deal also marks the lowest price that we’ve seen for a pre-built RTX 3060 computer. It packs Intel’s 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD, which is quite notable at this price. The RTX 3060 is honestly one of the best entry-level graphics cards you can get today. I’ve been using one for quite a while, and it handles just about any game I play at 1080p with ultra settings, and can even push most titles at 1440p ultra, though at the higher resolution it doesn’t always hit a solid 60FPS across the board. However, as a budget-friendly starter desktop, you really can’t go wrong here. Check out our review of the RTX 3060 for a more in-depth look at what it offers then head below for more.

Wondering what other gaming computers you can get in this price range? Well, not many. A desktop at Amazon with worse specs comes in at $900 right now, and there aren’t many reputable gaming computers for less there. However, at $699, you could instead pick up the GIGABYTE G5 GD laptop with an RTX 3050 and i5 processor. While it does have a built-in 144Hz display, you’ll get less performance out of this laptop when compared to the desktop above while spending the same amount of money.

Don’t forget about the wide-ranging GPU sale that we found earlier today. If you already have a desktop, then picking up a new GPU is a great way to breathe new life into an aging system. With everything from the RTX 3060 Ti at $600 up to the RTX 3090 Ti at $1,670 on sale, you’ll enjoy new all-time lows all around as we head into Prime Day, making now a great time to upgrade your computer.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop features:

Powerful Graphics: Power the latest games with smooth and responsive visuals. Discrete graphics ensure this machine easily runs your favorite gaming titles. High-speed performance: Play, create and multitask with a powerful processor. An enhanced thermal solution keeps your tower cool and quiet even when running demanding games and apps. Customizable and compact design: This sleek, space-saving tower allows you to expand and upgrade with customizable LED lights

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!