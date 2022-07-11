Nike Ultimate Sale offers extra 20% off already up to 60% off styles: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
60% off + 20% off

The Nike Ultimate Sale is live and offering extra 20% off styles that are already up to 60% off with code READY20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s NikeCourt Tennis Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $38, which is $10 off the original rate. This polo shirt is great for golfing and much more. It also pairs nicely with chino pants, shorts, jeans, and joggers alike. I love the collarless design and you can choose from several color options as well. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Ralph Lauren Summer Event offers 25% off sale styles: P...
Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits Amazon all-time low wit...
Samsung’s security cam-ready PRO 256GB microSD hi...
Regularly $899 Bose Smart Soundbar now up to $300 off f...
Samsung 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV hit Prime Day p...
Kingston’s 2,000MB/s1TB Portable SSD just dropped...
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen hits best price of the year for...
Sony’s recently-released LinkBuds/S fall to new all-t...
Load more...
Show More Comments