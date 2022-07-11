Nike Ultimate Sale offers extra 20% off already up to 60% off styles: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

The Nike Ultimate Sale is live and offering extra 20% off styles that are already up to 60% off with code READY20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s NikeCourt Tennis Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $38, which is $10 off the original rate. This polo shirt is great for golfing and much more. It also pairs nicely with chino pants, shorts, jeans, and joggers alike. I love the collarless design and you can choose from several color options as well. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

