Prime Day ushers in new lows on Arcade1Up arcade cabinets and pinball machines from $99

For Prime Day 2022, we’re now tracking a number of Arcade1Up arcade cabinets on sale. One of our top picks is the Terminator 2 Arcade Machine for $399.99 shipped. at Amazon Down from $700, this saves $300 from its normal going rate, beats our last mention of $550, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. There are two guns that both feature force feedback for a premium experience with this retro-inspired arcade machine. You’ll also find a light-up marquee, included riser, as well as behind the scenes footage here. With built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll also be able to compete against other players for high scores which is sure to bring a lot of challenge and fun. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional Arcade1Up machines on sale.

More Arcade1Up deals:

These are far from the only Prime Day deals that we’ve found ahead of Amazon’s annual shopping holiday. Our dedicated guide is a must-see for all the other discounts that we’ve already found, as well as what’s to come over the next 72 hours.

Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine features:

The game was a blockbuster hit 1991, and now 30 years later, Arcade1Up is thrilled to produce this title in a home arcade form factor. Arcade1Up game cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retro game enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. With T2, Arcade1Up fans will get their hands on one of the most requested titles ever.

