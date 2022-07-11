Prime Day ushers in new lows on Arcade1Up arcade cabinets and pinball machines from $99

For Prime Day 2022, we’re now tracking a number of Arcade1Up arcade cabinets on sale. One of our top picks is the Terminator 2 Arcade Machine for $399.99 shipped. at Amazon Down from $700, this saves $300 from its normal going rate, beats our last mention of $550, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. There are two guns that both feature force feedback for a premium experience with this retro-inspired arcade machine. You’ll also find a light-up marquee, included riser, as well as behind the scenes footage here. With built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll also be able to compete against other players for high scores which is sure to bring a lot of challenge and fun. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional Arcade1Up machines on sale.

These are far from the only Prime Day deals that we’ve found ahead of Amazon’s annual shopping holiday. Our dedicated guide is a must-see for all the other discounts that we’ve already found, as well as what’s to come over the next 72 hours.

Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine features:

The game was a blockbuster hit 1991, and now 30 years later, Arcade1Up is thrilled to produce this title in a home arcade form factor. Arcade1Up game cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retro game enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. With T2, Arcade1Up fans will get their hands on one of the most requested titles ever.

