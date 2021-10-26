Arcade1Up debuts new Terminator 2 cabinet so you can blast through T-1000s with a friend

Today, Arcade1Up is debuting a first-of-its-kind arcade cabinet with a new release right out of the 1990s. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the upcoming Terminator 2 cabinet from Arcade1Up arrives as the first two-player shooter from the brand, complete with unique force feedback controls and more.

Arcade1Up launching new Terminator 2 cabinet later this fall

This fall has proven to be quite the exciting month for retro gamers, with Arcade1Up opting to release a trio of classic titles like Tron earlier in the month. Now the arcade cabinet maker is returning today with the launch of yet another new release, which is every bit as much of a fan favorite as other debuts in its stable.

Straight out of the 1990s, the upcoming Arcade1Up Terminator 2 cabinet arrives with its utterly unique design and as only the second shooter-style release from the brand yet. It’s the very first two-player cabinet. Bringing all of the same action of the original Midway-designed cabinet to your game room, the latest release from Arcade1Up arrives as yet another 3/4th scale cabinet.

The whole unit is decked out with Terminator 2 decals, which Arcade1Up has matched from the original with plenty of Arnold Schwarzenegger appearances and a light-up marquee. A fittingly themed riser completes the package.

Also, just like the full-sized version of the Terminator 2 cabinet, Arcade1Up’s version comes with the unique transparent red and blue gun-shaped controllers. Each of them have that same force feedback feature that anyone who’s played the game before will recognize. So it’s safe to say that the authenticity carries over to more than just the old-school aesthetics.

Another thing that’s a bit unique to the cabinet is that you’ll only be able to dive into Terminator 2. Many of the Arcade1Up cabinets we see end up arriving with several titles under the namesake of the retro release. But this time around, there’s just the single game to play.

Slated to go up for pre-order at the start of next month, the new Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Cabinet will launch on November 1. As of now, pricing has yet to be revealed, though we can guess that it’ll clock in around $499. That’s what other cabinets from the brand sell for, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see a similar price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

Aside from Big Buck Hunter, another ’90s-inspired cabinet from Arcade1Up, there haven’t been any ways to get in on the classic arcade shooter action. And hunting doesn’t even begin to satisfy the itch offered by something like the new Terminator 2 cabinet.

So I’m sure arcade fans across the board are going to be thrilled to see this one join the brand’s catalog. Not to mention all of the gamers who logged countless hours in movie theater arcades throughout the 1990s taking on the T-1000 in Terminator 2.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!