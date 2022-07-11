Prime Day delivers a 2022 low on Arlo’s Essential Wired Video Doorbell at $80, more

Amazon is offering the Arlo Essentials Wired Video Doorbell for $79.99 shipped. Down from $150, the white model is still on sale for $125 and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, while also marking the best price we’ve seen in 2022. Designed to replace your existing doorbell, you’ll be able to communicate with whoever is at the door once installed. There’s an HD camera built-in as well as motion sensors, a speaker, and a microphone. When someone comes to the door and they ring the bell, you’ll get a notification on your smartphone as well as through HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant. Arlo Secure also allows you to even keep recordings of notifications as well as smart alerts like when there’s a package, animal, or person. Check out our hands-on review of the previous generation for a closer look then head below for more.

More Arlo deals:

Don’t forget to upgrade your smart home with the Wyze Lock that’s on sale for $91 today. That’s the lowest price that we’ve seen all year and the second-best deal we’ve tracked all-time. After checking out the Wyze Lock deal, swing by our Prime Day 2022 guide for all the other ways you can save on must-haves this week.

Arlo Essentials Wired Video Doorbell features:

Arlo’s wired security doorbell camera lets you see a person from head to toe or a package on the ground with 180-degree view.

See who’s there even at night with night vision to help you get a clear picture of who’s at your door even when it’s dark.

The weather resistant outdoor security camera is built and certified to withstand the heat, cold, rain, or sun.

