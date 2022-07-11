Wyze Lock adds voice control to any deadbolt with ease at 2022 low of $91 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Wyze Lock Wi-Fi Deadbolt for $90.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $130 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to upgrade your existing deadbolt, the Wyze Lock doesn’t require anything special to be installed on the exterior of your door, making it somewhat unique in the realm of smart locks. It only requires the interior portion of the deadbolt be replaced which also makes this an ideal solution for renters as well as homeowners. Plus, it not only knows when the door is locked or unlocked, but also whether the door is open thanks to its built-in gyroscope, so no separate sensors are needed. Check out our hands-on review of the Wyze Lock to take a deeper dive and then head below for more information.

You could instead opt for the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock and save some cash. Sure, it doesn’t have the same smarts that the Wyze Lock above does, and you’ll have to replace both the interior and exterior portion of the deadbolt. However, in doing so, the Powerbolt 2 Door Lock comes in at just $60, which is $31 below today’s lead deal, while also delivering the ability to use pin codes to unlock your home instead of a smartphone app.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

