New all-time lows at up to $1,500 off hit 2022 Samsung 4K/8K Smart TV lineup from $798

Justin Kahn -
After seeing its latest The Frame models drop in price this morning, Amazon has now launched a notable early Prime Day TV sale on a wide selection of the Samsung 2022 4K TV lineup at up to $1,500 off. First up, we have the Samsung 60-inch Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV for $797.99 shipped. Regularly $898 at Amazon and currently on sale for $800 via Best Buy. This is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked since it launched in March of this year. This is one of the more entry-level 60-inch models in Samsung’s 2022 lineup (the higher-end models are on sale down below), but it still sports a modern Quantum HDR, 100% color volume in the DCIP3 color space, Alexa and Google Assistant, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. A pair of USB ports are joined by three HDMI jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, among other I/O options. Head below for more new all-time lows on Samsung 2022 4K TV deals. 

More Samsung 2022 4K/8K Smart TV deals

Samsung 2022 The Frame deals:

Swing over to our home theater deal hub for even more and be sure to check out this solid price drop on the  Bose Smart Soundbar 900 while you’re at it. 

Samsung 60-inch Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV features:

  • 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Bask in a billion shades of brilliant color at 100% Color Volume, that stay true even in bright scenes.
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR LITE WITH 4K UPSCALING: Everything on your screen is upgraded to 4K resolution by a smart, powerful processor.
  • DUAL LED: Enjoy natural, real-life colors with dedicated warm and cool Dual LED backlights.
  • QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.
  • SMART TV WITH MULTIPLE VOICE ASSISTANTS: Just speak up—your favorite Voice Assistant is built in and ready to help.

