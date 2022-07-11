Regularly $899 Bose Smart Soundbar now up to $300 off from $599 ahead of Prime Day

Alongside our ongoing Bose refurbished sale event, Amazon is now offering the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for $799 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find certified Bose refurbished units on its official eBay store from $599.20 shipped when you apply code SUMMER20SAVE at checkout (a full 2-year warranty is included). Delivering that world class Bose sound to your theater and home audio setups, it features custom-engineered upfiring dipole speakers with wireless Bluetooth streaming and built-in voice control (Alexa and Google Assistant). Alongside Dolby atmosphere support, it carries the Bose TrueSpace spatial processing that “analyzes and upmixes sounds for an enveloping listening experience.” More details below.

The TCL Alto 6+ 2.1-channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar is a notable alternative here. You’re clearly not bringing home a higher-end speaker like the regularly $899 Bose above, but it will definitely be a major upgrade over built-in audio with a dedicated wireless subwoofer included in the package for $100 shipped.

You’ll find all of the rest of our Bose deals waiting for your right here, including headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more. But on the sound bar side of things we are tracking 2022 lows on more affordable Hisense models starting from $60 shipped and with up to 47% in savings right now via Amazon. All of the details you need are right here and be sure to check out the early Prime Day deals now live on Samsung’s latest-model The Frame 4K TVs as well.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features:

Latest Bose soundbar — It’s the most immersive Bose voice control soundbar yet. Two custom-engineered upfiring dipole speakers work with Bose technologies to make it feel as if sound is coming from every direction — even overhead

Dolby Atmos soundbar — This wireless Bluetooth soundbar lends an extra dimension of height to your sound. Proprietary Bose TrueSpace spatial processing analyzes and upmixes sounds for an enveloping listening experience in Dolby, stereo, and more

Sleek design — From material quality to construction and finishes to controls, Bose obsessed over every detail to produce a Bluetooth soundbar speaker that looks as astonishing as it sounds

