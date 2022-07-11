Samsung Tablet S8/+ and Galaxy Book Prime Day deals starting from $300

With Prime Day coming up in a few hours, Amazon is discounting a collection of Samsung Tablets and Galaxy Books starting from $300. Headlining these deals is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Android Tablet 128GB for $799.99 shipped. Normally going for $900, this solid $100 discount comes within $20 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen and Wi-Fi 6E support, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is the perfect content consumption device. You’ll even get the S Pen included which will let you draw and take notes. Be sure to check out our hands-on review and head below to check out other Samsung Tablet and Galaxy Book deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet deals:

Samsung Galaxy Book deals:

Make sure you check out all the Samsung Tablet and Galaxy Book deals by heading over to this landing page. Then make sure you stick around to check out all the other Prime Day deals we’re rounding up for you on our hub. Right now there are some huge price drops on Fire Tablets for Prime Day starting at $33 that you can check out as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight. Your video calls just got a big upgrade too. The large screen helps you feel closer to who you’re talking to, and a dual camera with auto framing keeps the spotlight on you. If you’re looking for a tablet that helps you level up productivity, Galaxy Tab S8+ delivers.

