Amazon delivers huge price drops on Fire tablets for Prime Day from $33 (Up to 53% off)

AmazonPrime Day 2022
New lows From $33

The Amazon Fire tablet Prime Day deals are now live. Amazon’s 2-day Prime event (all of the details you need on the main event are waiting for you right here) was expanded right into the last week of June on its in-house tech gear, from Echo smart home devices and Kindles to its Luna game controller and more, but the main event has finally arrived. The Amazon Fire tablet offers are now live and starting from $33 with deals across just about every model in the growing lineup including the Kids editions. Head below for a complete breakdown of all of the Amazon Fire tablet Prime Day deals. 

Amazon Fire tablet Prime Day deals:

Fire tablet kids edition deals:

Hit up our our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup for more details on the pros and cons of each model available here today. We are expecting these deals to remain live from now through end of day July 13, 2022 when the main event wraps up in its official capacity, but there’s no telling for sure at this point. Hit up our Prime Day deal hub for more details on offers still to come. 

Fire HD 10 tablet features:

  • Fire tablet Prime Day deals: Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.
  • Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).
  • Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.
  • Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).
  • Stay connected – Download apps like Zoom, or ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family.

Prime Day 2022

