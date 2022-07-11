Satechi’s 9-in-1 USB-C On-The-Go hub sees 25% discount to 2022 low at $75 shipped

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter Hub for $74.99 shipped in both black or Space Gray. While we have seen one of the colors go for as low as $60 in the past, today’s deal marks the second-best price all-time and beats our last mention by an additional $5. Though Apple’s 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro brought back native HDMI and SD support, there’s still quite a few ports it’s missing. Plus, if you don’t have a one of the larger MacBook Pros, then you’re still stuck with USB-C only. Well, this 9-in-1 hub brings all of your favorite legacy ports back…and then some. For starters, it has both 4K60 HDMI and 1080p60 VGA outputs as well as Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB-A ports, and both microSD and SD readers. Head below for more.

It’s hard to deny that $75 might be a bit much to spend on a USB-C hub. So, if you’d rather spend a bit less, consider picking up Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at Amazon for $35. Sure, it doesn’t have 4K60 HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, or VGA outputs like today’s lead deal. But, you’ll find 100W PD passthrough, both microSD/SD support, and 4K30 HDMI, as well as USB-A.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest and newly-redesigned MacBook Air just launched and is already $125 off. Available from $1,234, you’ll find a new design here with up to 24GB of memory, the latest M2 chip, and a 500-nit display. Then, swing by our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other ways you can save this year.

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter features:

The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter helps make productivity portable. Designed for portability and convenience, the Adapter features USB-C PD charging, HDMI and VGA display ports, USB-A data ports, SD card slots, and Gigabit Ethernet, with two detachable USB-C cables – perfect for on-the-go or docked at your desk. With its sleek aluminum finish and plug and play design, the On-the-go Multiport Adapter enables you to work at your best wherever you are

