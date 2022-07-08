Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro sees first discounts starting at $1,234 (Save up to $125)

Just after seeing pre-orders go live on the new M2 MacBook Air, Expercom is offering the very first cash price cuts on Apple’s more professional counterpart. Marked down to a new all-time low, the M2 MacBook Pro 256GB now sells for $1,234.05 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $1,299, this is the first chance to save outside of Apple’s student-only back to school promo at $65 off. Higher-end builds are also on sale, with as much as $125 in savings attached for customized configurations of RAM and storage.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last month as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 24GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.

At $65 off or more, the M2 MacBook Pro begins to actually close the gap on the more affordable MacBook Air counterpart that just launched this morning. But if you can live without the added performance on the pro model, going with the M2 MacBook Air is a better bet. Now available for pre-order, the more affordable $1,199 starting price comes with some added perks like a 1080p FaceTime camera, four different colorways, and MagSafe charging.

Or if you’re willing to step up to the higher side of Apple’s latest portable MacBook lineup, there’s even deeper savings to be had on the 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Now starting at $1,799, there’s at least $200 in savings on the recently-redesigned machines which offer better performance than either of the M2 models detailed above. That’s of course alongside everything else in our Apple guide to close out the work week.

M2 MacBook Pro features:

This lightweight mobile workstation features an Apple M2 8-Core processor that is designed to deliver up to 18 percent greater, or 1.4x faster, performance compared to the previous M1 CPU while maintaining high battery efficiency. Its 10-core integrated GPU is also 35 percent faster than the M1, which significantly cuts down rendering times when working with intensive applications. The 13.3″ Retina display features a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, wide P3 color gamut support, and more. With 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, you can quickly multitask applications and load large video clips and project files.

