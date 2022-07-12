Amazon discounting Dremel Rotary Tool Kits and accessories from $22 this Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering deals on Dremel Rotary Tool Kits and accessories, some of which even non-Prime members can take advantage of. Standing out amongst the rest is the Dremel 4300 Rotary Tool with nine attachments and 64 accessories kit for $168.29 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 16% discount marks a new 2022 low price while also being the second-lowest price we’ve seen in the past year. The rotary tool here can have its speed set between 5,000 and 35,000 RPM with electronic feedback to ensure consistent performance. You’ll also get the Flex Shaft and a hard storage case to keep all the bits and pieces in while you travel around. Head below for more Dremel deals.

More Dremel Prime deals:

More Dremel non-Prime deals:

Dremel 4300 Rotary Tool Kit features:

The Dermal 4300 is the first Dermal rotary tool to allow tool-less and collet-less accessory changes with the inclusion of the three-jaw chuck. The chuck accepts all Dermal accessory shank sizes for fast and convenient accessory changes without ever using a wrench. Featuring the all-new pivot light, your projects are well-lit with an optimum line of sight since the light pivots to direct illumination where you want it. Experiencing the full range of Dermal rotary tool applications is easier than ever because the 4300 offers our most powerful motor with built-in variable speed and electronic feedback circuitry.

