Amazon Kindle Paperwhite hits new low at $95 for Prime Day plus more from $45 (Up to 50% off)

As expected, the Kindle Prime Day deals have now arrived starting from $45. We are looking at nearly the entire lineup of the brand’s popular eReaders ranging from the more entry-level models right up to the latest Paperwhite and everything in between. The Prime Day Kindle deals easily rival what we did see last year and expect to see for the Black Friday deal season in 2022, making now an ideal time to take advantage of the deep price price drops and score yourself a glare-free Kindle you can use around the pool and on the patio this summer, never mind anywhere else for the rest of the year. Check out our Kindle buying guide and our hands-on review of the Paperwhite for more details. Then head below for a closer look at each model now marked down as part of the 2022 Kindle Prime Day deals.

Here are your Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies to kick your new reading library off (or expand it further) and stay locked to 9to5Toys as well as our Prime Day 2022 hub for up-to-the-minute price drops across just about every product category you might be intersted in as we move through the massive 2-day shopping event.

Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.

Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

