Many have tried to compete in the E-reader space, and most have failed when going head-to-head with Kindle. While there are many reasons why the Amazon Kindle lineup continues to pull ahead of the competition, a nice level of quality, support, and variety found across the portfolio is certainly part of the equation. Since there are several models to choose from, many folks could have a hard time picking the perfect device to suit their needs. Thankfully, this guide is here to help clarify the features that distinguish each model in order to make your decision a much easier one.

For starters, let’s clarify just how many Amazon Kindle devices are currently available. Without taking individual storage capacities, colorways, and other configurations in mind, that number is four: Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis, and Kindle Kids. Pricing starts off very affordably at $89.99, but ratchets up as high as $299.99. This quickly conveys just how cost effective it can turn out once you’ve identified the perfect Kindle for you.

Amazon Kindle from $90

Amazon’s entry-level E-reader is simply called Kindle. It arguably tries to be a mainstream device that’s ready to satisfy most folk’s reading needs. As we’ve come to expect from dedicated E-readers, the 6-inch black-and-white E Ink screen on Amazon Kindle mimics a page out of a book, kicking an annoying glare to the curb.

Some may shriek when reading that this device only comes with 8GB of internal storage, but there’s no need to worry since it’s still able to keep “thousands of titles on hand.” This is thanks to the fact that Kindle books do not tend to require much space when compared with games and apps found on full-blown iOS and Android devices.

Pixel density on Kindle is the of all models, clocking in at 167 PPI. There are just four LEDs as well. That being said, all of these factors allow Kindle to offer up to four weeks of usage on a single charge despite having a small form factor. Amazon Kindle can be purchased for as low as $89.99 when buying an Ad-Supported model. Buying a unit that foregoes lock screen ads will cost $109.99.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite from $130

Next up we’ve got Paperwhite. While this Amazon Kindle unit is the same in many regards, there are also quite a few differentiating features. Plum, Sage, and Twilight Blue colorways serve as a visual change that makes this model very easy to identify. When using the device you will benefit from five LEDs and a near-double pixel density of 300 PPI. Battery life also receives a nice boost and lasts up to six weeks on a single charge. Free cellular connectivity is also baked in.

Despite adding these features Paperwhite is thinner, lighter, and even waterproof. This will arguably come in handy for anyone that likes to read by the pool, ocean, or other body of water. And if you think you’ll feel trapped by an 8GB storage capacity, Paperwhite buyers can opt for a 32GB unit. The front of the device also features a flush design, unlike the standard Kindle model. Pricing starts at $129.99 and goes as high as $179.99 when opting for 32GB of storage and going ad-free.

Amazon Kindle Oasis from $250

For the most dedicated readers out there, Oasis is here the most feature-laden Amazon Kindle model currently offered. Not only will you get all of the best features found on both Kindle and Paperwhite, but there are a list of other upgrades as well. The screen is larger and measures 7 inches diagonally, offers 300 PPI clarity, and jumps from five LEDs to 25.

Other features unique to Oasis include an adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting light sensors, automatic rotating page orientation, and physical page turn buttons. Along the right side you’ll find a larger bezel, which aims to make holding Oasis much more ergonomic. Like Paperwhite, free cellular connectivity is onboard and battery life lasts up to six weeks.

Kindle Oasis is available in Graphite or Champagne Gold colorways, and pricing starts at $249.99. Once again, storage can be upgraded from 8GB to 32GB for an additional $30 and buyers can opt out of ads by spending another $20.

Amazon Kindle Kids $110

As with Fire Tablets, the Amazon Kindle lineup also has a dedicated Kids model. When it comes to device specifications, everything is identical to the entry-level Kindle unit. Warranty, available reading content, and the inclusion of a kid-friendly cover are the main differentiators.

Each Kindle Kids device is backed by a two-year worry-free guarantee. This means that accidents can happen and users simply need to return it to get a replacement. Another perk is that one year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited) is included with the device purchase. This provides access to titles like “The Boxcar Children to popular series like Harry Potter.”

Despite all the addition content and perks, Amazon Kindle Kids costs just $20 more than the entry-level Kindle and clocks in at $109.99. Best of all, your kids won’t see ads on the lock screen, a feature that everyone can appreciate.

9to5Toys’ Take

With several options available to customers, it’s abundantly clear that the Amazon Kindle lineup tries to satisfy the needs of all readers. This paired with the expansive Kindle library helps make a clear case as to why it’s hard for other companies to compete in the E-reader space. Plus, it’s hard to argue with an entry-level price of $89.99.

