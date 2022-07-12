Amazon Prime Day offers adidas golf apparel and accessories up to 50% off from $15

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering adidas golf apparel and accessories up to 50% off with deals starting at $15 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes that are currently priced at $83 shipped. To compare, these golf shoes are regularly priced at $150 and today’s rate is the new Amazon all-time low. This style was designed to give you foot-hugging support as well as comfort with every step. It also has a responsive boost to help energize your drives. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to stay tuned to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for all of the most notable price drops.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links