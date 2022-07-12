Amazon Prime Day offers adidas golf apparel and accessories up to 50% off from $15

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering adidas golf apparel and accessories up to 50% off with deals starting at $15 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes that are currently priced at $83 shipped. To compare, these golf shoes are regularly priced at $150 and today’s rate is the new Amazon all-time low. This style was designed to give you foot-hugging support as well as comfort with every step. It also has a responsive boost to help energize your drives. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to stay tuned to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for all of the most notable price drops.
Our top picks include:
- Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes $83 (Orig. $150)
- Golf UPF Sun Hat $26 (Orig. $40)
- Men’s Performance Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $55)
- Men’s Ultimate365 Core Golf Short $42 (Orig. $65)
- Women’s Go-To Dress $54 (Orig. $90)
- Women’s Ultimate365 Solid 16-inch Skort $55 (Orig. $70)
- Men’s Tech Response Golf Shoes $38 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
adidas Codechaos 21 Golf Shoes feature:
- Step onto the links with a bold confidence. These men’s golf shoes feature a knit upper for foot-hugging comfort and a responsive Boost midsole to energize every drive. The spikeless Twistgrip outsole keeps your feet securely planted through every swing. This shoe’s upper is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.
- Regular fit
- Lace closure
- Knit and synthetic upper
- Golf shoes with lightweight stability
