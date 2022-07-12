Amazon’s Prime Day offers 30% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses from $46 shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering 30% off select Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses. A standout from this sale is the Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $138 and originally sold for $197. These sport sunglasses are highly durable and you can choose from an array of lens colors. It also has logos on each side of the frames and they’re polarized as well. Plus, this style can be worn by both men or women alike and they look nice on an array of face shapes too. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Ultimate Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off styles that are already up to 60% off.

Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses feature:

  • Oakley’s lightweight Plutonite lens material offers superior comfort, clarity & protection against impact and ultraviolet radiation.
  • Prizm Lens Technology designed to enhance color, contrast and detail so athletes can make the most of any activity. 
  • Sapphire Polarized everyday lenses are designed for everyday, medium to bright light conditions to make the environment appear more vibrant, yet natural, with richer detail. HD Polarized lenses that block 99% of reflected glare.

