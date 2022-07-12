Anker eufy Security Prime Day deals: Save up to 39% on wireless cameras and locks from $80

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, the official eufy storefront on Amazon is offering discounts on a collection of its security products for Prime members. Headlining these deals are the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch and Wi-Fi Fingerprint Scanner in both black and silver for $174.99 shipped. Normally going for $260, today’s 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low price seen last Black Friday. Delivering five different ways to unlock the front door, this smart deadbolt packs a built-in touchscreen number pad for typing in pins alongside the unique inclusion of a fingerprint scanner. Plus, there’s Alexa and Assistant control, Bluetooth connectivity, and even the ability to use a traditional key. Head below for more eufy Security deals.

Prime Day is here and now is the time to save by heading over to our dedicated hub where we're congregating our roundups so you can save time while searching for the best deals.

eufy Security Smart Lock features:

Your Finger is the Key: Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds and unlocks your door in 1 second—it’s faster than fumbling for your keys.

Control From Anywhere: With its all-new Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control Smart Lock from absolutely anywhere via the eufy Security app.

Built to Last: With a sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel frame, Smart Lock is tested to handle the comings and goings of a busy household for over 30 years. The IP65 rating ensures that come rain or shine, your front door is protected.

Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open Smart Lock using your fingerprint, with your phone via the eufy Security app, or by using the keypad or key.

