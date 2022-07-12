Best PC/PS5 Prime Day internal SSD deals from $26: WD_BLACK, Samsung, more (New lows)

The best Prime Day internal SSD deals have arrived. For today only, as part of its Prime Day 2022 offers, Amazon is dishing up a series of new all-time lows on internal storage from Seagate, WD, Samsung, PNY, and more. The deals start from just $26 on M.2 NVMe models to upgrade your PC battlestation or PlayStation 5 including heatsink-equipped models and more. This year’s best Prime Day internal SSD deals also join some of the best prices we have ever tracked on external portable models from SanDisk and more with all of our top picks waiting for you down below.

Best Prime Day internal SSD deals:

Whether you have some upcoming gifts to take care of, DIY projects to tackle around the house this summer, upgrades to land for the home office, or gear to ensure you’re ready for off-grid adventures, Prime Day is here and will almost certainly be the best opportunity to score all of it at a discount. This year, much like the 2021 event, is easily already rivaling what we see over the Black Friday deal season, so if there is anything you have been tracking to land a deal on, it will likely end up in our 2022 Prime Day deal hub at some point if it isn’t already.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 features:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)

Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

Now Compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles (PS5 system software version 21.02-04.00.00 or higher required.)

