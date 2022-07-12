BLACK+DECKER 4-tool DIY combo kits on sale starting at $110 for Prime Day, more from $29

Through tomorrow, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is delivering a selection of BLACK+DECKER 20V cordless and corded DIY tool deals from $29 shipped. Our favorite product from this sale is the brand’s 20V 4-tool DIY Combo Kit for $126.99. Down from $176 at Amazon normally, this marks the best price that we’ve tracked in the past few years there. This starter DIY toolkit is everything you need to begin tackling projects this summer around the house. For starters, there’s a cordless drill/driver that not only helps drill out holes but also drive screws. Then, you’ll find the cordless circular saw comes with a 5.5-inch blade and is the perfect tool for cutting down lumber, sheet goods, and more. There’s also the mouse detail sander which helps get projects nice and smooth as well as the LED work light to illuminate projects in darker spaces. Of course, two batteries are also included with your purchase to power multiple tools at once. Head below for more BLACK+DECKER DIY deals.

Prime Day BLACK+DECKER deals:

The perfect pair with your new DIY tools is a sharp EDC knife. Having a pocket knife always with you makes it a simple task to open packages, strike lines, make marks, and do other jobs while completing projects. Once you have a new knife, then swing by our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other great ways you can save on gear this week.

BLACK+DECKER 20V 4-tool Combo Kit features:

This BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* POWERCONNECT cordless 4-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver, a circular saw, a MOUSE detail sander, and a work light. The drill/driver is designed with an 11-position clutch to help prevent you from stripping and overdriving screws, while its keyless chuck makes swapping out the bit really easy. Plus, it’s equipped with a built-in LED work light to illuminate your worksurface. Use the circular saw for powerful and fast cutting on a variety of materials and to make angled cuts, too.

