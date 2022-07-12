Prime Day EDC deals: Kershaw’s Natrix Pocket Knife reaches low of $58, more from $11

As Amazon’s Prime Day is in full swing we are tracking plenty of deals to help build out your everyday carry including multi-tools and pocket knives. Leading these deals is the Kershaw Natrix Pocket Folding Knife for $58.19 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $64, this discount makes for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen outside of a brief deal at $2 lower. The high carbon D2 blade steel is “great for wear resistance” with the medium-length blade making for a perfect EDC addition. It opens with a built-in flipper and the KVT ball-bearing opening makes it a fluid action with a pocket clip to ensure it’s always within reach. Head below for more EDC deals.

Kershaw Natrix Pocket Folding Knife features:

High Carbon, D2 Blade Steel is great for wear resistance and excellent edge retention. A tough, medium sized blade for a great EDC

Opened with a built-in flipper, the KVT ball-bearing opening makes opening the knife safe, secure, and very quick; easily opened one-handed

The new Copper handle offers a denser-than-steel hold with some heft but weighs just under 5 ounces. Copper takes on a patina over time making each Copper Natrix unique

