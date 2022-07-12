BLUETTI customizable off-grid power stations up to $300 off for Prime Day with deals from $249

With Prime Day proper set to take off in under 24 hours now, BLUETTI and its range of portable power stations are now ready to get in on the festivities. The brand, well known for its off-grid power solutions to light up your campsite and summer adventures (as well as emergency situations), is now offering up to $300 off a series of self-contained solutions with deals starting from $249 ranging up to its more powerful flagship offerings. These deals will only be live through July 13 and be sure to scope out the solar unit bundle offers you’ll find on the listing pages for even deeper deals on setups powered by the sun. All of the BLUETTI Prime Day deals are waiting for you down below.

BLUETTI AC200P portable power station hits its lowest price yet

First up, we are highlighting the BLUETTI AC200P portable power station Prime Day deal. BLUETTI tells us the AC200P’s price has now dropped to a record low of $1,499 for the summer shopping event. It features AC outlets, USB-A, USB-C, a cigarette lighter port, and a 12V/3A DC port alongside 12V/25A RV and a pair of 15W wireless charging pads for your Qi-ready smartphones and the like. Delivering a 2,000Wh capacity, you’ll find a LiFePO4 battery inside designed for durability and safety that can charge from zero to full in 4 hours – it is powerful enough to run a household fridge or an 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner “without breaking a sweat,” according to BLUETTI.

BLUETTI AC200P portable power station $1,499 (Reg. $1,599)

BLUETTI’s All-around AC200MAX power beast now $100 off

BLUETTI’s AC200MAX model is also seeing notable Prime Day price drops, taking it up a notch from the AC200P model above with a modular design capable of carrying two BLUETTI B230 (2048Wh each) or B300 (3072Wh each) batteries for a potential total of up to 8,192Wh of power. Alongside its built-in 30A (RV plug), NEMA TT-30 rated outlet and a 12V 30A super powerful DC port, it delivers seven ways to recharge (AC, solar, car, generator, lead battery, dual AC, and AC+solar) with up to 1300W of total input so it can juice back up fully in less than 2 hours.

Here’s a quick glance at the output ports:

AC 4 x 120V/20A Outlets

AC 1 x 120V/30A NEMA TT-30

USB 2 x 5V/3A USB-A

USB 2 x 18W USB-A

DC 1 x 12V/30A (RV Outlet)

DC 1 x 12V/10A (Car Outlet)

DC 2 x 12V/10A DC 5521 (5.5mm Outlet)

Wireless charing pads: 2 x 15W Max. (For Each)

BLUETTI’s AC200MAX is also seeing a solid price drop down to $1,799 from the usual $1,899, or the lowest price we have seen in about 6 months.

Power just about anything with BLUETTI’s AC300 & B300 combo

But if you need some serious power, the Prime Day deal now live on its AC300 power station and B300 combo is where you need to be. Delivering a unique and particularly mobile option considering the amount of power it is capable of, the AC300 has no built-in battery in favor of a modular setup that can accept up to four B300 battery modules (3,072Wh each) for a total 12,288Wh capacity to run an entire family’s needs for days during off-grid adventures and in emergency situations. You can even make use of the Fusion Box Pro to link two AC300 units and, subsequently, eight B300 battery modules together for a total of 24,576Wh.

The unit is also capable of receiving up to 2,400W of solar charging input, which, by way of its advanced MPPT controller, lets you juice up a B300 battery in as little as 1.5 hours.

Here’s a quick look at the highlight features of this bundle:

3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (6,000W Surge)

3,072Wh Capacity (Expandable w/ up to 4 × B300 for 12,288Wh)

LiFePO4 Battery with 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

240V Split Phase Bonding

24/7 UPS Home Backup

7 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead-acid Battery/Dual AC/AC+Solar)

2400W Max. Solar Input

5400W Max. Fast Dual Charging (Solar + AC)

BLUETTI’s AC300 and B300 combo bundle is now marked down to $3,399 from the usual $3,698 for July 12 and 13, 2022 only.

More notable BLUETTI Prime Day deals:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!