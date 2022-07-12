Prime Day delivers the best Chemical Guys car wash deals of the year from $7 (Up to 38% off)

As part of its Prime Day 2022 deals, Amazon is now offering a massive collection of Chemical Guys car wash products starting from $7 with free shipping for Prime members. While we have seen a few Chemical guys sale events at Amazon this year, very rarely do we see the up to 38% off on tap for Prime Day this year. Featuring full-on car wash kits with everything you need to keep the ride sparkling this summer, you’ll also find individual pieces including everything from the brand’s popular microfiber towels that can get thrown in the washing machine and used many times over to various leather interior conditioners, soaps, wax, and much more in today’s sale event. Head below for some top picks from the Chemical Guys Prime Day deals. 

Chemical Guys Prime Day deals:

Speaking of your car, we are also tracking solid price drops on the popular iOttie mounts for iPhone and Android devices including some of its latest-model MagSafe solutions. Those deals start from $15 Prime shipped and everything is organized for you right here

Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit features:

  • Makes a Great Gift: This Kit Is the Ultimate Collection of Car Wash Supplies, and Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving for Any Car Buff, Truck Enthusiast or Classic Car Fan. It Contains Everything Needed to Clean and Maintain a Beautiful Shine on Any Car or Truck
  • Foamy Fun: If You Love Cars, Then a Clean Car Brings You Nothing but Happiness. This Kit Not Only Has Everything You Need to Keep the Exterior of Your Car Looking Great, but It Also Has the Tools to Make Cleaning Your Car Fast, Easy and Fun for the Entire Family. the Foam Gun Hooks up to Any Standard Hose, so There Are No Additional Tools or Machines Required to Produce Foamy Cleaning
  • Amazing Value: If You Added up All 14 Pieces of This Kit, You Already Know That the Value Is Over 145 Dollars. Here Are the Great Products Included: Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel (Ready to Use), Silk Shine Dressing, Signature Glass Cleaner, Detailing Bucket, Cyclone Dirt Trap (color may vary), Torq Foam Blaster Foam Gun , Microfiber Wash Mitt (color may vary), Short Handle Brush, 3 Microfiber Towels (color may vary) & a dressing applicator 

