iOttie Prime Day car mount deals from $15: MagSafe Velox charger $37.50 and more

As part of its Prime Day 2022 deals, Amazon is offering a series of notable price drops on the popular iOttie smartphone car mounts and other MagSafe-ready charging units from the brand. Some of our favorites here would have to be the Velox lineup that we have featured previously including the base model Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount at $18.74 and the Wireless Charging variant at $37.47 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $25 and $50, respectively, these are among the lowest prices we have tracked for both and a great time to bring home one of the better options on the market in the price range. After launching last October, the Velox lineup from iOttie has quickly become some of our favorites for mounting iPhone 12 and 13 on the road. MagSafe-ready, the siliconized prongs deliver a “vice-like grip” and carry that construction throughout to provide a scratch-free home for your Apple handset with a rotating ball joint for the ideal angle. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more iOttie Prime Day deals.

iOttie Prime Day car mount deals:

Be sure to browse through he rest of the iOttie Prime Day deals right here for more price drops on its car mounts, dash cams, Made for Google charging stands and more. Just be sure to also hit up Belkin’s Prime Day deals and the now live Amazon Anker event that’s loaded with MagSafe gear, USB-C chargers, and more from $11.

iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Car Mount features:

SLIM & ELEGANT PROFILE: Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design.

POWERFUL MAGNETIC HOLD: Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment.

ONLY compatible with MagSafe iPhone series and cases.

WIRELESS CHARGING: A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

EASY INSTALLATION: Silicone prongs provide a vice-like grip, and allow the mount to be installed quickly and securely. (see photo for details).

