eufy’s flagship RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop reaches new low of $380, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, eufy’s official Amazon storefront is offering Prime members an opportunity to save on a collection of its robotic and manual vacuum cleaners. Headlining here is the flagship RoboVac X8 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $379.99 shipped. Normally going for $650, this 42% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This robot cleaner features twin-turbines that produce 2,000Pa of suction to clean up every mess alongside LiDAR navigation to maneuver through your home. This technology enables real-time obstacle avoidance, home mapping, and stores multiple floor data. You can learn more in our launch coverage and head below for additional eufy vacuum deals.

More eufy vacuum deals:

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Well-Decorated: A CES 2021 winner, RoboVac X8 Series is highly recommended by numerous media companies such as Wired, Digital Trends, TechRadar, connect, and Good Housekeeping.

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology, RoboVac X8 Hybrid scans your home to intelligently navigate and avoid obstacles in real-time for more efficient cleaning throughout your house, even in low-light.

UltraPack Dust Compression: The sheer force at which the dust is sucked in will tightly pack the dust box, increasing the volume utilization rate by 127%* and decreasing the number of trips you need to take to empty it. *When compared to eufy´s single-turbine robotic vacuum.

