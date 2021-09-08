eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum delivers LiDAR mapping, mopping, and more

Today, eufy announced two new vacuums with the HomeVac H30 handheld and the latest RobvoVac X8. Designed to help overhaul your cleaning routine, these two vacuums feature very different functions while still arriving at a similar end result. How can the eufy RoboVac X8 and HomeVac H30 help take your cleaning routine to the next level? Well, let’s take a closer look down below.

Anker’s new eufy RoboVac X8 series deliver laser mapping, mopping, and more

We’ll start out with the new RoboVac X8 series, which includes two different models. There’s the X8 and the X8 Hybrid, which share quite a few similarities. Both models deliver the new Twin Turbine Technology from eufy that uses two turbines to generate 2×2,000Pa of suction, according to eufy. Alongside that, there’s dynamic pressure suction which means that it easily adjusts depending on what type of flooring it’s on. Plus, it delivers increased pet hair cleaning capabilities that are 57% better than previous models.

Both also feature iPath Laser Navigation, which utilizes LiDAR so it can learn the layout of your home and build a map to know exactly where to clean. There’s A.I. also in tow so that way it can change things up on the fly, and it also lets you set no-go zones where the vacuum will avoid in order to stay away from tassels, cords, and other dangerous areas.

However, opting for the higher-end RoboVac X8 Hybrid will deliver a mopping function that lets your new robot cleaner tackle both mopping and vacuuming tasks. This helps remove a slew of dirt and grime from your home’s floors, ensuring you always return from work to a clean house.

The eufy HomeVac H30 offers a customizable cleaning experience

With the eufy HomeVac H30, you’re ditching the robotic workflow of the X8 series above for a handheld all-in-one stick vacuum. It’s small and lightweight but also delivers a TriPower System with 80AW of suction. That’s more than enough to tackle most messes, and the onboard battery lasts for over 20 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge.

There are three different accessory packages included in the box, as well, that are all geared toward different specific scenarios.

H30 Venture: designed for the optimal cleaning of the car

H30 Mate: the one for pet owners that includes a mini motorized tool specifically designed for picking up all the hair and fur left behind by cats, dogs, and more.

H30 Infinity: this one includes all accessories that come with the Venture and Mate versions plus a few more, making the Infinity the perfect vacuum to tackle any job, even mopping.

Pre-order eufy’s latest vacuums today and save up to $100

The latest eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid will cost $649.99 at launch, though you can “buy” a coupon for $8 that gives you $108 off the vacuum, saving a net total of $100 and dropping it down to $549.99. The HomeVac H30 also has a similar coupon, which costs $1 to save $31, dropping it from $179.99 to $149.99. These are introductory offers only and will be gone on September 28 and must be redeemed by September 29.

