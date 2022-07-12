Garmin’s Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch with up to 8-day battery life now $188 (New low), more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of Garmin’s GPS-enabled smartwatches. Our top pick is the Vivoactive 4 at $188 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of up to $330, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $2. Designed to keep tabs on your energy levels, pulse oxygen, respiration, heart rate, sleep, and more, this smartwatch does a lot more than just track your steps. It also supports over 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports modes including running, swimming, and workout tracking. Plus, it can last for up to eight days on a single charge when used in smartwatch mode or six hours in GPS or music mode. Head below for additional Garmin deals.

More Garmin GPS smartwatch deals:

Now that you’ve seen what’s on sale here, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 features:

Tune in to your body, and tone up with the 45mm Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch. It has the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features, music storage and on screen, Animated workouts To help you reach your goals. Boost every activity by downloading your favorite Spotify or Deezer playlists (may require a premium subscription with a third party music provider) straight to your watch. Bezel material: Stainless steel.

