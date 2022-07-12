OLIGHT Baton3 1,200-lumen flashlight with premium battery case now $70, more from $14

Through tomorrow, as part of its Prime Day Deals, OLIGHT Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a number of LED flashlights priced from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Baton3 1,200-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Battery Case for $69.97. For comparison, this pair normally fetches $100 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low. The Baton3 is an update to OLIGHT’s popular compact rechargeable flashlight, packing a new refreshed design and now having an optional charging case (which is included here).

OLIGHT’s Baton3 can output up to 1,200 lumens of brightness, though typically you’ll likely use it at 60 to 300 lumens. While that might not seem like enough, as someone who used to be skeptical of anything less than 1,000-lumens, 300 is more than plenty for your average trip outdoors with the occasional boost to 1,200 being nice to have should the need arise. The battery can last for up to 20 days when used in the moonlight 0.5-lumen mode, though regular usage will net around 7.5 hours or so of usage before it’s time to recharge. The maximum runtime is increased from 20 days to 94 days with the included charging case though, ensuring you can top off the flashlight even when you’re away from home. Head below for even more Prime Day OLIGHT deals at Amazon.

OLIGHT Prime Day LED Flashlight deals:

OLIGHT Baton3 LED Flashlight features:

The Baton3 is the upgraded version of Olight’s popular S1R II. Equipped with high performance LED and TIR lens for a soft and balanced beam, this extremely compact light delivers an incredible maximum beam of 1200 lumens and 166 meters. It is powered by a customized battery rechargeable via the MCC 1A/MCC3 magnetic charging cable. The new anti-slip body texture looks exquisite and enhances the grip. The Baton3 is an ultimate pocket light in performance and convenience.

