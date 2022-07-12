Popular Orgain Vegan Protein Powder hits best price of 2022: 2-lbs. for $15, more from $12

For today and tomorrow only, as part of its Prime Day 2022 deals, Amazon is now offering up to 43% off popular Orgain vegan protein powders, snacks, shakes, and more. One standout here is the 2.03-pound container of Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder in creamy chocolate fudge or vanilla bean at $15 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $27, this is more than 43% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in 2022, and a perfect time to stock while the price is right. Delivering 21 grams of organic plant-based protein (pea, brown rice, and chia seeds) per serving, it also contains 2 grams of dietary fiber and 0 grams of added sugar. It is both dairy and lactose free with a non GMO and kosher recipe to power you through your workouts for months to come. Head below for more Orgain Prime Day deals.
Orgain Prime Day deals
- Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Powder $15 (Reg. $23)
- 12-pack Organic Chocolate Shakes $15 (Reg. $27)
- 12-pack Organic Kids Protein Chocolate Shakes $16.50 (Reg. $24)
- 12-pack Peanut Butter Plant Protein Bars $12.50 (Reg. $18)
- And even more…
While we are talking health and fitness, dive into this Prime Day deal on NordicTrack’s Alexa Adjustable Dumbbell set that is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Now $130 off the going rate, this is only the second notable price drop we have tracked and it is now sitting alongside a host of Bowlfex offers to bolster your home gym setup. Head over to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for more.
Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder features:
- New look and label, same great product! Includes 1 (2.03 Lb) Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge
- 21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 2 grams of organic dietary fiber, low net carbs, 0 grams of added sugar, 150 calories per serving
- USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, Non GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients
- Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when baking to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!