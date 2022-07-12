Popular Orgain Vegan Protein Powder hits best price of 2022: 2-lbs. for $15, more from $12

For today and tomorrow only, as part of its Prime Day 2022 deals, Amazon is now offering up to 43% off popular Orgain vegan protein powders, snacks, shakes, and more. One standout here is the 2.03-pound container of Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder in creamy chocolate fudge or vanilla bean at $15 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $27, this is more than 43% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in 2022, and a perfect time to stock while the price is right. Delivering 21 grams of organic plant-based protein (pea, brown rice, and chia seeds) per serving, it also contains 2 grams of dietary fiber and 0 grams of added sugar. It is both dairy and lactose free with a non GMO and kosher recipe to power you through your workouts for months to come. Head below for more Orgain Prime Day deals.

Orgain Prime Day deals

While we are talking health and fitness, dive into this Prime Day deal on NordicTrack’s Alexa Adjustable Dumbbell set that is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Now $130 off the going rate, this is only the second notable price drop we have tracked and it is now sitting alongside a host of Bowlfex offers to bolster your home gym setup. Head over to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for more. 

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder features:

  • New look and label, same great product! Includes 1 (2.03 Lb) Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge
  • 21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 2 grams of organic dietary fiber, low net carbs, 0 grams of added sugar, 150 calories per serving
  • USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, Non GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients
  • Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when baking to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost

