NordicTrack’s Alexa Adjustable Dumbbell set hits new low at $299 ($130 off), huge Bowflex deals

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the NordicTrack’s new iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set for $299 shipped. Regularly $429, this is $130 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low by $1, and only the second notable price drop we have tracked. Ranging from 5 to 50 pounds with the included floor rack, this system makes use of a motorized weight selector with both voice-control (via your compatible Alexa devices) or manual selection. The “ergonomic” square weight plates are joined by non-slip handles, a tablet stand, and a 30-day iFit membership join the system’s onboard digital LED screen to display your current weight selection for a truly modern solution. You can get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts. More details and Bowflex deals below.  

You’ll also find some notable deals on Bowflex gear now live for Prime Day including its Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) and Stand Bundle at $405.30 shipped. Regularly $608, this is nearly $200 off and the lowest price we have tracked all year. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments while the media rack features a Teflon grip material to ensure your smart gear and tablets stay in place. 

Plus you’ll find hundreds of dollars in savings on loads more Bowflex gear right here including benches, curl bars, and full-on home gym setups. 

Whether it’s pieces to make your living space more intelligent, gear to bolster your EDC, or cookers to upgrade your kitchen arsenal, and everything in between, Prime Day will almost certainly deliver price drops on whatever you have your eye on. Just about all of Amazon’s in-house tech, deep price drops on both brand name and more affordable kitchen gear, 2022 model 4K TVs, and more are all seeing some of the biggest price drops of the year now with much of the most noteworthy discounts landing in our master roundup over the next 2 days. 

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell features:

  • Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment
  • 30-Day iFIT Membership Included ( dollars39 Value): Stream live & on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.
  • Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise
  • Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

