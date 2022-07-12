Rare Prime Day Lightning offer drops 8Bitdo’s Switch/PC Arcade Stick to $72 (Reg. $90)

As part of its Prime Day Lightning deal offerings, Amazon has a rare deal on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $71.99 shipped. This deal will be available for 11 hours (at the time of writing) or until stock sells out. Regularly $90 and rarely ever seeing any notable price drops, this 20% discount is one of the best prices we have ever tracked at a few bucks below our previous mention. Compatible with Switch and Windows machines, this is a proper arcade-style controller that also features those classic Nintendo vibes with 8Bitdo’s customizable button mapping. You’ll also score a universal mounting plate for swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks (optional) and it can be used wirelessly over Bluetooth with the 2.4G receiver or in wired mode with the included USB-C cable. All of the details you need are waiting in our launch coverage and hands-on review. Head below for more details.

While it’s hard to compete with 8Bitdo at today’s discounted price range, it is worth taking a look at the HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini. This one is now selling for $50 and, while it doesn’t include the Nintendo vibes or 8Bitdo customizations, is a notable lower-priced solution.

Amazon’s big-time 2-day shopping event has officially began with some of the best deals of the year. Prime Day 2022, much like year’s past, is essentially Black Friday in July, delivering the deepest price drop on the year across a wide array of electronics, kitchen gear, smart home goods, 4K TVs, PC battlestation upgrades, and much more. Stay locked to 9to5Toys and our Twitter feed over the next 48 hours to ensure you don’t miss out on the biggest deals we have tracked this year.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

Compatible with Switch, Windows.

Supports ultimate software –customize button mapping and create macros

Dynamic button layout –button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually

Ultra-moddable arcade stick –Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks

Three ways to connect: Bluetooth, 2.4g and wired USB-C. The included 2.4g receiver has a special hidden compartment to store it safely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!