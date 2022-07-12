Rare Prime Day Lightning offer drops 8Bitdo’s Switch/PC Arcade Stick to $72 (Reg. $90)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPrime Day 20228Bitdo
Reg. $90 $72
8BitDo Arcade Stick hero

As part of its Prime Day Lightning deal offerings, Amazon has a rare deal on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $71.99 shipped. This deal will be available for 11 hours (at the time of writing) or until stock sells out. Regularly $90 and rarely ever seeing any notable price drops, this 20% discount is one of the best prices we have ever tracked at a few bucks below our previous mention. Compatible with Switch and Windows machines, this is a proper arcade-style controller that also features those classic Nintendo vibes with 8Bitdo’s customizable button mapping. You’ll also score a universal mounting plate for swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks (optional) and it can be used wirelessly over Bluetooth with the 2.4G receiver or in wired mode with the included USB-C cable. All of the details you need are waiting in our launch coverage and hands-on review. Head below for more details. 

While it’s hard to compete with 8Bitdo at today’s discounted price range, it is worth taking a look at the HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini. This one is now selling for $50 and, while it doesn’t include the Nintendo vibes or 8Bitdo customizations, is a notable lower-priced solution. 

Amazon’s big-time 2-day shopping event has officially began with some of the best deals of the year. Prime Day 2022, much like year’s past, is essentially Black Friday in July, delivering the deepest price drop on the year across a wide array of electronics, kitchen gear, smart home goods, 4K TVs, PC battlestation upgrades, and much more. Stay locked to 9to5Toys and our Twitter feed over the next 48 hours to ensure you don’t miss out on the biggest deals we have tracked this year. 

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

  • Compatible with Switch, Windows.
  • Supports ultimate software –customize button mapping and create macros
  • Dynamic button layout –button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually
  • Ultra-moddable arcade stick –Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks
  • Three ways to connect: Bluetooth, 2.4g and wired USB-C. The included 2.4g receiver has a special hidden compartment to store it safely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Prime Day 2022 8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

8Bitdo’s motion-activated backlit Xbox media remo...
Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit drops ...
Intex Inflatable Prime Day Deals: Save on air mattresse...
Kingston’s DataTraveler Max USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Flas...
Save up to 30% off Calvin Klein during Amazon’s P...
ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition GPU falls to new ...
Tile’s new 3-pack of 2022 Mate Item Trackers sees...
Nanoleaf Prime Day deals: 2022 lows on Lines and Shapes...
Load more...
Show More Comments