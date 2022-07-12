Roborock smart vacuums/mops up to $240 off for Prime Day: Auto-empty, more from $200

Justin Kahn -
Now live $210 off
Roborock robotic vacuum Prime Day deals

The Roborock robotic vacuum Prime Day deals are now live and waiting for you down below. From some of its more entry-level variants all the way up to its intelligent flagship models with the auto-empty charging dock, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year now live on its robotic vacuums and mops. The Roborock robotic vacuum Prime Day deals come in at up to $220 off the going rate and join an ongoing offer on the high-end ECOVACS Omni smart model at $500 off. Swing by our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for more and down below for a closer look at the Roborock robotic vacuum Prime Day deals. 

Roborock robotic vacuum Prime Day deals:

Roborock S7 Smart Vacuum and Mop features:

  • Roborock S7 robot vacuum is the Winner of 17 Best of CES 2021 Awards, from Business Insider, Digital Trends, Newsweek, How To Geek, and many more. Please be aware products purchased from non-authorized channels are not covered by the official warranty.
  • Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively.
  • Intelligent Mop Lifting. S7’s VibraRise mop lifts when a carpet is detected, so you can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single clean. It also raises when cleaning is finished to avoid spreading dirt, and when docked so you can say goodbye to ugly plastic mats and dirty streaks.

