Early Prime Day offer takes $500 off smart ECOVACS Omni vac/mop, more from $130

As part of its early Prime Day offers, the official ECOVACS Amazon storefront is now offering its flagship smart DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop system with the auto-clean station for $1,049.99 shipped. Launching back March at $1,549, we have seen it in the $1,399 range over the last month with today’s offer matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a very limited one-day offer in late April. This is a high-end and particularly intelligent system with a self-emptying function and the included auto-clean station – automatic dustbin emptying, mop pad cleaning, and hot air drying. Its impressive 5,000Pa suction power is joined by the brand’s new OZMO Turbo rotating mopping system, advanced laser-based navigation, built-in voice commands, and AIVI 3D to avoid obstacles (even in low light conditions) for a truly autonomous cleaning experience. Head below for more details and price drops from $130

Check out the early Prime Day offer on the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop at $90 off the going rate with GPS-style smart visual mapping, 3D obstacle avoidance, and a series of customizations through the companion app. Not to mention this ongoing price drop still live on the affordable Wyze Robot Vacuum at $165 shipped

A first in the industry. After vacuuming, your DEEBOT returns to station and automatically empties the dustbin. After mopping, it automatically washes the mop heads and dries them with hot air. Experience a whole new level of freedom from cleaning. With superior 5,000PA suction power, your DEEBOT picks debris more effectively from both hard floor and carpets. The all-new OZMO Turbo rotating mopping system works doubly hard in removing stubborn stains and debris, leaving the floor clean as new. With TrueMapping, the most advanced laser-based navigation system, your DEEBOT scans home environment to create the most efficient and fastest cleaning paths. 

