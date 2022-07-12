Save $500 on Samsung’s new Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner at $799, more from $179

Prime Day From $179

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering its Prime member an opportunity to save on Samsung home appliances. Headlining these deals is the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $799 shipped. Normally going for $1,299, this 38% discount comes within $100 of the all-time low we’ve tracked with this deal being the second-lowest price. This vacuum features full object recognition with LiDAR and 3D cameras mapping your home so you won’t have to pick up objects before a cleaning. The front-facing camera here also allows you to check in on what it’s doing at any time with the app as well. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and head below for more Samsung home appliance deals.

More Samsung appliance deals:

After checking out these Samsung deals, be sure to swing by our Prime Day hub to see all the deal roundups we’ve made for you. That way you can focus on getting the best deals rather than surfing page after page of deals on Amazon. Stay tuned to our coverage as we bring you new roundups as deals go live.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

The new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Clean Station had LiDAR sensors, a 3D Camera, and advanced AI Object Recognition technology, which identifies and avoids objects in your home. It adjusts to multiple floor surfaces, such as hard wood and carpet, for an optimized clean. Monitor your home through a live video stream to your mobile phone with Jet Live Home Monitoring, and use the no-touch, hygienic Clean Station to automatically empty the dustbin. Comprehensive 5-layer HEPA filtration system traps up to 99.99% of dust. Jet Bot AI+ identifies the type of floor surface and power needed to clean thoroughly and deeper into carpets with power control technology.

Prime Day 2022

